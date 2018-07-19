SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] iKON B.I Responds to Unusual Popularity of 'LOVE SCENARIO' among Children
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] iKON B.I Responds to Unusual Popularity of 'LOVE SCENARIO' among Children

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.19 14:06 수정 2018.07.19 14:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON B.I Responds to Unusual Popularity of LOVE SCENARIO among Children
K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I had an interview about the unusual popularity of 'LOVE SCENARIO' among children in kindergarten and elementary school.

On July 17 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', it covered iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO' being a tremendous sensation among children lately.B.IRecently, 'LOVE SCENARIO' has become popular among young listeners because of its addictive melody and easy lyrics.

In a phone interview, B.I, the producer of the track 'LOVE SCENARIO', shared his thoughts about the immense popularity of the song.B.IHe commented, "I produced the track. I've seen the video of young children singing the song together while they are climbing the mountain and they were so cute."B.IHe jokingly added, "I'm thankful for the children for singing and loving the song. If I've known this before, iKON would have a tour in elementary schools and kindergartens."B.ILastly, B.I said, "Thanks for the huge love even after a long time since its release. I will return with songs that can repay this love."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호