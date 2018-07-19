[SBS Star] iKON B.I Responds to Unusual Popularity of 'LOVE SCENARIO' among Children

K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I had an interview about the unusual popularity of 'LOVE SCENARIO' among children in kindergarten and elementary school.On July 17 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', it covered iKON's 'LOVE SCENARIO' being a tremendous sensation among children lately.Recently, 'LOVE SCENARIO' has become popular among young listeners because of its addictive melody and easy lyrics.In a phone interview, B.I, the producer of the track 'LOVE SCENARIO', shared his thoughts about the immense popularity of the song.He commented, "I produced the track. I've seen the video of young children singing the song together while they are climbing the mountain and they were so cute."He jokingly added, "I'm thankful for the children for singing and loving the song. If I've known this before, iKON would have a tour in elementary schools and kindergartens."Lastly, B.I said, "Thanks for the huge love even after a long time since its release. I will return with songs that can repay this love."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram, SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)