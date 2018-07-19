SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Talks About Shooting Action Scenes in His New Movie
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Talks About Shooting Action Scenes in His New Movie

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO shared what it was like to film action scenes in his upcoming movie 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE'.

On July 18, a showcase for 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' was held in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, in which the director and main cast attended.

'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' is set in 2029 when South Korea and North Korea agree to establish a joint government.

The story focuses on political uprisings on opposing sides which grow fierce when a special police unit is formed to stop the chaos.

MINHO will be playing 'Kim Chul-jin', who is an ace member of a special police unit assigned to quell the terrorists.MINHODuring the showcase, MINHO said, "I cut my hair short and participated in filming the movie with the attitude of a soldier."

He continued, "There were lots of action scenes for my character. I thought I was pretty athletic, but it turned out I wasn't. Some action scenes were really difficult for me to carry out. The director's skillful filming technique made them look as if I was great at doing those actions, though."MINHOHe also spoke about the protective combat uniform that he wore during the shooting of the movie.

MINHO said, "When the weather was hot, I felt extremely hot in it, and when it was cold, I felt like I was going to freeze. But the protective combat uniform gave me strength. It made me feel stronger. I felt like I could win no matter who started a fight with me."

'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25.MINHO(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, Warner Bros. Korea)

(SBS Star)  
