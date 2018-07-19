[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Gets into a Fight with a Gang Member?

SBS NEWS

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook talked about the time when he almost got into a fight with a gang member in the past.

On July 18 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Kim Seung Woo & Jang Hang-jun's Mr. Radio', Kim Jong-kook was invited as a special host.Kim Jong-kookDuring the show, one of the listeners shared a story about his/her frightening experience of almost getting into a fight with a gang member on the street recently.

After listening to the story, the host Jang Hang-jun asked Kim Jong-kook, "When was the last time when you got into a fight with someone?".Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook answered, "It was after I debuted as a singer. I was eating at a restaurant late at night, and a gang member suddenly started being aggressive to me for no reason."

He continued, "I have never mentioned this to anyone before, but I basically won. I told him that I wouldn't call the police, but suggested we end the fight man against man. So, I said we should decide where we would fight."Kim Jong-kookHe added, "Then, all of a sudden, he said he drank too much alcohol and ran off. If that guy is listening to this radio right now, he would be pretty embarrassed."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook makes an appearance in SBS' variety show 'Running Man' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Cool FM Kim Seung Woo & Jang Hang-jun's Mr. Radio, 'kjk76' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
