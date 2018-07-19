[SBS Star] ZICO Expresses His Wish to Collaborate with BLACKPINK

K-pop boy group Block B's member/music producer ZICO showed his special attention to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On July 18 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', ZICO metioned his hip-hop crew 'FANXY CHILD', where many famous hip-hop artists like Crush, DEAN, and Penomeco belong.Yoon Jong Shin, one of the 4 MCs, teasingly said, "I heard that the main topic of the talk in FANXY CHILD is K-pop girl groups, not music."ZICO explained, "Girl groups are just one of many other topics." and added, "We are just saying such things like the tracks of TWICE and BLACKPINK are good."When asked, "You receive many offers from artists for collaboration, but is there any specific artist that you have in mind?", ZICO showed his interest toward BLACKPINK.He complimented BLACKPINK saying, "I think I can make a good work with them. BLACKPINK is a girl group that has hip vibe and melodical vibe at the same time."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'woozico0914' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)