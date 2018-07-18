SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WOOZI Reveals the Number of Songs Copyrighted Under His Name
[SBS Star] WOOZI Reveals the Number of Songs Copyrighted Under His Name

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member WOOZI revealed how many songs are copyrighted under his name.

On July 17 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', WOOZI revealed a fact that a lot of people were curious about.

On this day, WOOZI was asked to create dance moves to the theme song of the show.WOOZIWhile doing so, he was criticized by the hosts―Jung Hyung Don and Defconn, as the dance moves were claimed to look similar to girl group TWICE's song 'TT' choreography.WOOZIThe hosts stopped the music and Jung Hyung Don jokingly asked, "Are you disrespecting us or something? Do you think you are better than us? How many songs are there copyrighted under your name, huh?".

WOOZI replied, "There will be about 60 by the time when this episode is aired."WOOZIWOOZIThen, Jung Hyung Don and Defconn instantly changed their attitude and said, "His behavior is reasonable in that case.", which made all members of SEVENTEEN burst into laughter.WOOZIMeanwhile, SEVENTEEN has returned with a bright summer song 'Oh My!' on July 16, which WOOZI has composed and written.

Listen to one of WOOZI's copyrighted songs below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
