[SBS Star] NCT JOHNNY & JAEHYUN Share How Happy They Are to Be Hosting a Radio Show

JOHNNY and JAEHYUN from K-pop boy group NCT shared how happy they are to be hosting a radio show.The two members of NCT have been hosting SBS POWER FM's late-night radio show 'NCT's Night Night' since March 2017.Recently, they sat down for an interview to talk about their lives as hosts of the radio show.JOHNNY and JAEHYUN began, "When we first started, it was pretty overwhelming. Our radio show airs live about three to four times a week, and it feels pretty comfortable now. Listening to us when we were just beginners is worth of a massive cringe."They continued, "We were really nervous and excited at the same time when we were offered the position. We used to purposely share a hotel room together when we were abroad to practice. The radio show before 'NCT's Night Night' went on for about three years, so we felt pressured in the beginning. But we are continuously trying to find our own color."Despite their hectic schedule as members of NCT, JOHNNY and JAEHYUN said they are able to find happiness by hosting the show from listeners.JAEHYUN said, "I can easily relate to stories that our listeners send us. It's meaningful to discuss different life stories together. If a job seeker messages us, then we would wish for his/her best. It may not sound like a big support, but we all get energy from that."JOHNNY said, "Our listeners are mostly teenagers, but there are lots of other listeners who are in different age groups. Sometimes, a mother would send us a message while drinking some beer after her baby falls asleep and some guys would write us about their secret crush."In the end, JAEHYUN expressed his ambition, "Since we can host the show in English, I would love to have Ed Sheeran and Coldplay on our radio show one day. I was heard that you have to dream big."They said, "We would like to continue for over 10 years if possible. We would like to be inducted into the hall of fame where radio hosts of over 10 years have been inducted."JOHNNY and JAEHYUN's radio show 'NCT's Night Night' airs every day for an hour at 11PM.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)