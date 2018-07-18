[SBS Star] Park Bom to Find a New Agency after Her Departure from YG Entertainment

Disbanded girl group 2NE1's member Park Bom has found a new agency to call home.Recently, Park Bom introduced her new boss and music producer through comments on her social media account.She wrote, "Scotty Kim, did you finish my song yet?" and " Scotty is my new boss and producer."Park Bom also introduced Ray Yeom as her new creative director.Based on Park Bom's announcement, fans speculate that she signed her contract with a newly-founded entertainment agency D-Nation Entertainment.The agency just recently opened an official social media account, with the first post of the agency's logo and a caption, "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end!".Park Bom has announced her departure from 2NE1 and her former agency YG Entertainment back in 2016.Stay tuned for more updates on Park Bom's comeback as an artist!(Credit= 'newharoobompark' 'dnation_official' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)