SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bom to Find a New Agency after Her Departure from YG Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bom to Find a New Agency after Her Departure from YG Entertainment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.18 16:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bom to Find a New Agency after Her Departure from YG Entertainment
Disbanded girl group 2NE1's member Park Bom has found a new agency to call home.

Recently, Park Bom introduced her new boss and music producer through comments on her social media account.
Park BomShe wrote, "Scotty Kim, did you finish my song yet?" and " Scotty is my new boss and producer."

Park Bom also introduced Ray Yeom as her new creative director.
Park BomBased on Park Bom's announcement, fans speculate that she signed her contract with a newly-founded entertainment agency D-Nation Entertainment.
Park BomThe agency just recently opened an official social media account, with the first post of the agency's logo and a caption, "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end!".
Park BomPark BomPark Bom has announced her departure from 2NE1 and her former agency YG Entertainment back in 2016.

Stay tuned for more updates on Park Bom's comeback as an artist!

(Credit= 'newharoobompark' 'dnation_official' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호