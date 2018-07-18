SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Signs with New Agency to Continue his Career
[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Signs with New Agency to Continue his Career

K-pop boy group B1A4's member JINYOUNG continues his career as both singer-songwriter and actor with a new management agency.

After leaving WM Entertainment on June 30, JINYOUNG signed the exclusive contract with a newly-founded entertainment agency―Link8 Entertainment.JINYOUNGOn July 17, Link8 Entertainment officially announced, "We will scout JINYOUNG as the first artist of the agency, and we will do our best to support JINYOUNG so that he can build his careers as both singer-songwriter and actor."JINYOUNGThe agency said, "We are thankful to JINYOUNG for sharing the agency's vision and values for the future and choosing to join us despite all the love calls from several major agencies."

They added, "We will grow with the artist's dream and become the agency satisfying all expectations from fans and the public."JINYOUNGDebuted as a member of B1A4, JINYOUNG wrote many hit songs such as 'What's Happening?', 'Lonely', 'Solo Day', 'Rollin' and proved his potential as a singer-songwriter.

JINYOUNG also received Rookie of the Year award as an actor with KBS' drama 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' (2016) and is heading for the release of his new movie 'The guy inside me' (literal title).

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'jinyoung0423' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
