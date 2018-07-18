SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Facebook Launches BTS-themed Sticker for Its Messenger Service
[SBS Star] Facebook Launches BTS-themed Sticker for Its Messenger Service

작성 2018.07.18
Facebook, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, will be introducing K-pop boy group BTS' characters as its sticker feature.
BT21On July 17, Facebook has announced its launch of BT21 stickers on its Messenger service, starting July 19.
 

BT21 is a collaboration between BTS and LINE FRIENDS which features eight different characters, all created through the active participation of BTS members.
BT21The characters include KOYA (RM), SHOOKY (SUGA), RJ (JIN), MANG (J-HOPE), CHIMMY (JIMIN), TATA (V), COOKY (JUNGKOOK) and VAN (ARMY, BTS' fan club).

According to Facebook, the characters will be incorporated into stickers, camera frames and AR filters all exclusively for the Facebook Messenger users.

Meanwhile, BTS has recently confirmed its comeback with a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' next month.

(Credit= 'BT21' Official Website, Big Hit Entertainment, 'messenger' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
