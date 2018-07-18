[SBS Star] Solbi Mentions How Great BTS JIN's Personality Is

K-pop artist Solbi talked about how great boy group BTS' member JIN's personality is.On July 17 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Video Star', Solbi spoke about her friend JIN, who she became close after appearing on SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle' together last year.During the talk, one of the hosts Sunny from girl group Girls' Generation asked Solbi, "Solbi, you are close friends with BTS' JIN. You said, you could see why he has become so successful after seeing his personality."Solbi responded, "You can only become close while filming 'Law of the Jungle' because you go through a tough time in a harsh environment together. But JIN was especially friendly."She continued, "He approached to me first, and even suggested we create a group chat room and asked the other cast members for their phone number."Then, Solbi began to talk about the time when BTS won Top Social Artist award at the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' back in May.Solbi said, "I watched the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' live, and sent him a congratulatory message right after BTS won the award. JIN replied to my message straight away."She added, "There was never a time when he didn't reply to my text messages even though he is always extremely busy. I believe his attention to detail is one of the factors that made him successful. He really has a good personality."Meanwhile, BTS officially announced that it will be releasing a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'solbibest' Instagram)(SBS Star)