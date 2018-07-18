[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO to Give Impressions on His Recently Ended Drama 'Wok of Love'

A member of K-pop boy group 2PM/actor JUNHO delivered his impressions about the end of his latest drama 'Wok of Love'.On July 17, SBS drama 'Wok of Love', in which JUNHO starred as the leading role 'Seo Poong', went off the air.As a main actor of the drama, JUNHO showed his proficient cooking skills as chef 'Seo Poong' and romantic chemistry with actress Jung Ryeo Won.JUNHO commented, "I've been attracted by making Chinese cuisine for 3 months. It was fun to learn how to cook. I'm glad to joyfully end the filming with my colleague actors/actresses and staff members."He ended his word saying, "I hope Sae-woo (Jung Ryeo Won's role) and Poong to be kept in the viewer's mind."JUNHO has been actively building his acting career with the movies 'Cold Eyes' (2013), 'Twenty' (2014), KBS' drama 'Chief Kim'(2017, literal title) and JTBC's drama 'Rain or Shine' (2017).He has been trying for new characters continuously and showed a broad range of acting, regardless of the genre of the projects.Meanwhile, successfully completing his newest work as an actor, JUNHO is preparing for his tour in Japan 'JUNHO (From 2PM) Solo Tour 2018 'FLASHLIGHT'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JYP Actors)(SBS Star)