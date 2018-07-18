SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Unveils Three New Members of SM ROOKIES!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Unveils Three New Members of SM ROOKIES!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.18 11:06 수정 2018.07.18 11:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Unveils Three New Members of SM ROOKIES!
SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment management agencies in Korea, unveiled three new SM ROOKIES.

SM ROOKIES a pre-debut training team of SM Entertainment established in December 2013.

The team is made of young trainees who have yet to debut in a group or as a solo artist.

Most members of popular K-pop groups NCT and Red Velvet have belonged to SM ROOKIES before their debut.NCTRed VelvetPreviously, SM ROOKIES consisted of five female members, but three male members have been added on July 17.

Let's take a look at who they are below!

1.

HENDERY from Macau

September 28, 1999 SM ROOKIES2.

XIAOJUN from Guangdong province, China

August 8, 1999SM ROOKIES3.

Chinese-German YANGYANG

October 10, 2000SM ROOKIES(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SMROOKIES' Facebook, 'redvelvet.smtown' 'nct' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호