[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Unveils Three New Members of SM ROOKIES!

SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment management agencies in Korea, unveiled three new SM ROOKIES.SM ROOKIES a pre-debut training team of SM Entertainment established in December 2013.The team is made of young trainees who have yet to debut in a group or as a solo artist.Most members of popular K-pop groups NCT and Red Velvet have belonged to SM ROOKIES before their debut.Previously, SM ROOKIES consisted of five female members, but three male members have been added on July 17.Let's take a look at who they are below!HENDERY from MacauSeptember 28, 1999XIAOJUN from Guangdong province, ChinaAugust 8, 1999Chinese-German YANGYANGOctober 10, 2000(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SMROOKIES' Facebook, 'redvelvet.smtown' 'nct' Instagram)(SBS Star)