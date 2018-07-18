[SBS Star] 'Quadrilingual' Wonder Girls Hye Rim to Reveal Her Studying Tips

A former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' Hye Rim, who is currently majoring in Interpretation and Translation in university, revealed her studying tips on a show.On July 17 episode of tvN's variety show 'The Brainiacs', Hye Rim appeared on the show as a guest and showed her exceptional language proficiency.Last year, Hye Rim entered in Department of Interpretation and Translation in Hankuk University of Foreign Studies with excellent results.She speaks four different languages fluently, including Korean, English, Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese.The audience was surprised when Hye Rim revealed that she was chosen for scholarship and currently working as a reporter for the college's English newspaper.Especially, it was told that Hye Rim even received award from the Minister of Foreign Affairs as a student supporters of the Foreign Office.Hye Rim said, "I lived in Hong Kong for 14 years. I had an audition for JYP (Korean management agency) in Hong Kong and returned to Korea when I was 16."She added, "My dream was to become an artist. I didn't study very much then. I think there is the right time for studying. Studying can't be done by forcing. I think now is the right time for me to study."Hye Rim also explained why she majors Interpretation and Translation, saying, "When I was a member of Wonder Girls, I had to do the majority of translation but I recognized that I was lack of skills. I thought I can do that job when I get skillful through more studying. That's why I'm studying so hard."When Hye Rim was asked of her own tips for studying, she replied, "I try to get near my school frequently and study textbooks or see English newspapers in cafes nearby."She said, "The textbooks for my major are really hard to read. I summarize it with my own notes."Hye Rim published the book 'The Diary of Anne Frank' with her version of translation.She commented, "It was hard to translate English to Korean. I had to think a lot because some expressions were too ambiguous to be translated in Korean."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram, tvN The Brainiacs)(SBS Star)