[SBS Star] IU Renews Contract with Agency Where She Debuted Under 10 Years Ago

K-pop artist IU has renewed her contract with her management agency Kakao M that she debuted under 10 years ago.On July 18, Kakao M announced, "Recently, IU renewed her contract with us. We are happy to continue building a strong relationship with IU. We will be supporting her in every way."It has been said that a great relationship between IU and the agency led to the contract renewal now, even though they still had months left until the end of the contract.Debuted in 2008 with a sentimental ballad track 'Mia', IU has become one of the top female solo artists in Korea over the past 10 years.She also has starred in a number of dramas such as 'My Mister' (2018) and 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016), showing her acting prowess.Meanwhile, IU has recently featured in boy group Block B's leader ZICO's new song that is to be released on July 30.(Lee Narin, Credit= FAVE Entertainment)(SBS Star)