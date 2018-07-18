SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Renews Contract with Agency Where She Debuted Under 10 Years Ago
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Renews Contract with Agency Where She Debuted Under 10 Years Ago

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.18 10:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Renews Contract with Agency Where She Debuted Under 10 Years Ago
K-pop artist IU has renewed her contract with her management agency Kakao M that she debuted under 10 years ago.

On July 18, Kakao M announced, "Recently, IU renewed her contract with us. We are happy to continue building a strong relationship with IU. We will be supporting her in every way."IUIt has been said that a great relationship between IU and the agency led to the contract renewal now, even though they still had months left until the end of the contract.
IUDebuted in 2008 with a sentimental ballad track 'Mia', IU has become one of the top female solo artists in Korea over the past 10 years.

She also has starred in a number of dramas such as 'My Mister' (2018) and 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016), showing her acting prowess. IUMeanwhile, IU has recently featured in boy group Block B's leader ZICO's new song that is to be released on July 30.

(Lee Narin, Credit= FAVE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호