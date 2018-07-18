[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEMINA Shows Its Bright Energy with New Songs!

K-pop girl group gugudan's sub-unit gugudan SEMINA demonstrated its bright energy with new songs.On July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', gugudan SEMINA―SEJEONG, MINA, and NAYOUNG had its debut stage as a sub-unit.On this day, gugudan revealed two upbeat tracks 'Ruby Heart' and 'SEMINA' from its debut single album 'SEMINA' which was released on July 10.'Ruby Heart' is a playful song with funky beats that take you back to the '80s.In the lyrics, gugdan SEMINA members compare the heart of their lovers to a shiny ruby.gugudan SEMINA says, "Let me catch your ruby-like heart!", "Let me put your heart in my black silk pocket!", "I'm humming the song like whee whee.", and so on.'SEMINA' is a cheerful dance track which bases its genre on blues.Its performance involves energetic dance moves and passionate singing.The stage was perfectly decorated with colorful lights and neon signs of their names, giving the atmosphere of the '80s as well.Feel gugudan SEMINA's cheerful energy above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)