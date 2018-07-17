[SBS Star] VIDEO: A.C.E Wants to 'Take Me Higher'

K-pop boy group A.C.E fascinated the audience with its latest track 'Take Me Higher'.On July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', A.C.E refreshed the hot atmosphere with its cool summer song 'Take Me Higher'.'Take Me Higher' is the title track of A.C.E's first repackage mini album 'A.C.E Adventures in Wonderland'.This song is a medium-tempo track with lyrics describing the state of fallen into love as a world full of fantasy.Each member of A.C.E appealed to the audience with their charming glance and cute facial expressions.This day, the members of A.C.E showed off their fresh vocals in live with powerful choreography that makes their teamwork stand out.The members of A.C.E wore modern outfits with colorful patterns, perfectly matched with their brightly dyed hair and the tropical mood of the stage.Check out A.C.E's cool performances below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)