[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Adorable Ingrained Shyness Melts Fans' Hearts

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA is melting the hearts of many fans with his adorable habit.Recently, a post about SUGA's cute habit on an online community started going viral among K-pop fans.When SUGA is on stage, he is full of swag and confidence, but he is actually an introverted person, although it is hard to believe after seeing him perform.Being one of the traits of introverts, SUGA also gets shy very easily.It was discovered that when SUGA gets shy, he always covers his face with both hands.Fans found his gesture adorable, and began collecting him doing this cute gesture.The compilation was recently posted online, and ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) as well as other K-pop fans could not stop themselves from screaming upon seeing the images.Here are a couple of images showing SUGA's habit overloaded with cuteness.Make sure to secure your heart! You might get a heart attack!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)