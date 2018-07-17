SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Adorable Ingrained Shyness Melts Fans' Hearts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Adorable Ingrained Shyness Melts Fans' Hearts

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.17 17:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGAs Adorable Ingrained Shyness Melts Fans Hearts
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA is melting the hearts of many fans with his adorable habit.

Recently, a post about SUGA's cute habit on an online community started going viral among K-pop fans.SUGAWhen SUGA is on stage, he is full of swag and confidence, but he is actually an introverted person, although it is hard to believe after seeing him perform.

Being one of the traits of introverts, SUGA also gets shy very easily.SUGAIt was discovered that when SUGA gets shy, he always covers his face with both hands.

Fans found his gesture adorable, and began collecting him doing this cute gesture.

The compilation was recently posted online, and ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) as well as other K-pop fans could not stop themselves from screaming upon seeing the images.

Here are a couple of images showing SUGA's habit overloaded with cuteness.

Make sure to secure your heart! You might get a heart attack!
SUGASUGASUGASUGASUGA(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호