[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Captures BTS' Precious Moments in the U.S.

K-pop boy group BTS' JUNGKOOK unveiled yet another fascinating self-filmed, self-edited video of the group.On July 16, a video entitled 'G.C.F in USA' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel, 'BANGTANTV'.The video was filmed by BTS' JUNGKOOK, who loves to film and edit videos as his hobby.He even has his own editing studio named 'Golden Closet' at his agency's building, where he edits his videos and produces music.In the newly released G.C.F (Golden Closet Films) video, JUNGKOOK captured beautiful moments of BTS members in the United States.The members were seen enjoying their free time together by playing basketball or chilling under the sunlight, as well as working hard for the '2018 Billboard Music Awards'.Take a look at the members' precious moments in the U.S. in JUNGKOOK's point of view!(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)