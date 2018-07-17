[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Invites You to a Water Park!

Korean actor Seo Kang-jun wants you to join him at a water park to cool yourselves down.On July 17, it was announced that Seo Kang-jun has been chosen as the model for a new water park grand opened earlier this month.In one of the released pictures, Seo Kang-jun wears a rash guard in front of a well-decorated indoor swimming pool.In the other picture, he wears beach clothes that make you want to jump into water and start swimming.A representative from the water park commented, "Our water park is surrounded by nature, and Seo Kang-jun has this pure image that matches well with the water park as well as surrounding area. He is the perfect fit as the model."Currently, Seo Kang-jun stars in KBS' drama 'Are You Human Too?', and has recently confirmed to play the leading role in a new romantic comedy drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title).(Lee Narin, Credit= high1 WATER WORLD)(SBS Star)