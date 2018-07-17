SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Invites You to a Water Park!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Invites You to a Water Park!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.17 16:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Invites You to a Water Park!
Korean actor Seo Kang-jun wants you to join him at a water park to cool yourselves down.

On July 17, it was announced that Seo Kang-jun has been chosen as the model for a new water park grand opened earlier this month.Seo Kang-junIn one of the released pictures, Seo Kang-jun wears a rash guard in front of a well-decorated indoor swimming pool.

In the other picture, he wears beach clothes that make you want to jump into water and start swimming.Seo Kang-junA representative from the water park commented, "Our water park is surrounded by nature, and Seo Kang-jun has this pure image that matches well with the water park as well as surrounding area. He is the perfect fit as the model."Seo Kang-junCurrently, Seo Kang-jun stars in KBS' drama 'Are You Human Too?', and has recently confirmed to play the leading role in a new romantic comedy drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title).

(Lee Narin, Credit= high1 WATER WORLD)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호