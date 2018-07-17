[SBS Star] The Person Who Sent Death Threats To TWICE Arrested

The person who sent death threats to K-pop girl group TWICE has been arrested.In June and July last year, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment filed a lawsuit to the police asking to arrest the anonymous person who was threatening to kill the group's member MINA.According to reports, the suspect also threatened to throw hydrochloric acid on TWICE members, and the members had to double the safety level in order to prevent any accidents.The police have been investigating the case since then, and finally arrested the culprit in his early 20s.The police confirmed on July 17, "The criminal has been arrested, and he is being submitted to the due process of law."Meanwhile, TWICE recently made its comeback with the group's second special album 'Summer Nights'.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)