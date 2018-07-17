[SBS Star] ToppDogg PGOON and RANIA Yumin to Get Married in August

K-pop boy group ToppDogg's former member PGOON and girl group RANIA's former member Yumin confirmed their marriage.On July 17, a news outlet reported that PGOON and Yumin are getting married next month.In response to the report, Hunus Entertainment, the management agency of ToppDogg confirmed that PGOON and Yumin are tying the knot on August 25.According to the agency, PGOON and Yumin decided to get married based on deep affection and trust for each other.PGOON debuted as a member of ToppDogg in 2013 but stopped his career as an entertainer after the group's disbandment.Yumin debuted as a member of girl group RANIA in 2016, but has quit the group currently.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'dbals5670' 'pppppgoon' Instagram, Hunus Entertainment)(SBS Star)