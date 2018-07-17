SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] INFINITE L Shares His Thoughts about His Career as Actor
K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myoung Su) shared his honest thoughts about being an actor and a member of boy group at the same time.

Recently, L sat down for a media interview after his latest work, JTBC's drama 'Ms. Hammurabi' went off the air.

The public praised his acting as 'Im Ba-reun' for being exactly like the character.
LHe said, "Just like my previous work 'Ruler Master of the Mask' (MBC's drama), whenever I hear others saying that I am like 'Lee Sun' (L's role in 'Ruler Master of the Mask') or 'Im Ba-reun' (L's role in 'Ms. Hammurabi'), I feel so good. I want to hear words saying I resemble my role in my next work too. It is a compliment that I want to get continuously as an actor."LL also talked about the differences between being a K-pop artist and an actor, saying, "The difference between singer and actor is like the difference between a 100-meter dash and a marathon. K-pop artist must show everything in three minutes while the actor have to show various things in a slow but long pace."

He continued, "As I have been shown explosive energy and emotion on stage, those experiences give me synergy when I act as an actor in the scene. I think there are feelings that can only be expressed by being a singer unlike other actors."

Among many K-pop artists who are acting in dramas and movies, L is definitely bringing out positive evaluations from the public currently.

For the common prejudices toward idol actor/actress, he reveals his honest thoughts.LHe commented, "There are so many K-pop idols now, and they get to work in various areas. The public blames them only when they are bad and praise them only when they are good. I think the negative prejudice toward idol actor is just up to that person. When the idol actor is good at acting, it doesn't matter at all. I want to be acknowledged as both INFINITE's L and actor Kim Myoung Su."

To get both titles, L has constantly planned his future and moved forward. 

His next goal is to do another project as an actor and to release a solo album as a singer. The public is looking forward to seeing L's career as both anticipated actor and K-pop artist.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC, JTBC, Woolim Entertainment)

(SBS Star)         
