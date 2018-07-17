[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Talk About the Things That Make Them Happy

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed what things that make them happy.On July 17, a magazine 'COSMOPOLITAN KOREA' unveiled some cover photos of BLACKPINK for its August issue.On the day of the photo shoot, BLACKPINK put on the perfect makeup for summer and professionally posed in front of camera.After the photo shoot, BLACKPINK had a brief interview with the magazine.During the interview, BLACKPINK was asked, "What are some small things that make you happy?".LISA answered first, "It's the conversation that I have with my mom on the phone every day. She seems happy to see me actively promoting our songs, and that gives me energy."Then, ROSÉ answered, "I like watching videos of my favorite songs or singers on the Internet. It makes me happy when I watch them."JISOO said, "I enjoy reading books. Lately, I've been reading a Japanese author Okuda Hideo's novel 'A Trapeze' (literal title)."Lastly, JENNIE commented, "I love spending time with my dogs in our dorm."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK released the group's first-ever mini album 'SQUARE UP' on June 15.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)