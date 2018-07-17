SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Comeback: Here's What You Need to Know
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Comeback: Here's What You Need to Know

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.17 10:55 수정 2018.07.17 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Comeback: Heres What You Need to Know
K-pop sensation BTS is confirmed to release another album this year.

On July 17, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has officially announced the release of 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.

The album is set for release on August 24, and the pre-sales will begin on July 18 (KST).
BTS1. It's a repackage, but has SEVEN new songs in it

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' has seven fresh tracks.

The album will be a collection of new tracks and the songs from BTS' previous releases. (Euphoria, hopefully)
BTS2. It's the final record of 'LOVE YOURSELF' series

BTS previously began its 'LOVE YOURSELF' series with the mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' in September 2017, full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' in May 2018.

The group also shared a video entitled 'Euphoria : Theme of LOVE YOURSELF 起 Wonder', which features a solo song by JUNGKOOK.
BTS3. "Facing a genuine self"

Past concepts of BTS' albums brought its fans to love's course of thrills and throbbing, followed by disillusionment and breaking.

The upcoming album, on the other hand, features the post-breakup moment of throwing off a false ego and facing a genuine self.
BTS4. The performance is expected to unveil for the first time during BTS' tour

As the album release date is a day before BTS' world tour concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Seoul, it is highly likely for the fans to watch the group's brand-new performance for the first time during the concert.

After domestic concerts on August 25 and 26 at Olympic Stadium, BTS heads to 10 different cities throughout North America and Europe.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호