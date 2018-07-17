[SBS Star] BTS Comeback: Here's What You Need to Know

K-pop sensation BTS is confirmed to release another album this year.On July 17, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has officially announced the release of 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.The album is set for release on August 24, and the pre-sales will begin on July 18 (KST).According to Big Hit Entertainment, the new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' has seven fresh tracks.The album will be a collection of new tracks and the songs from BTS' previous releases. (Euphoria, hopefully)BTS previously began its 'LOVE YOURSELF' series with the mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' in September 2017, full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' in May 2018.The group also shared a video entitled 'Euphoria : Theme of LOVE YOURSELF 起 Wonder', which features a solo song by JUNGKOOK.Past concepts of BTS' albums brought its fans to love's course of thrills and throbbing, followed by disillusionment and breaking.The upcoming album, on the other hand, features the post-breakup moment of throwing off a false ego and facing a genuine self.As the album release date is a day before BTS' world tour concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Seoul, it is highly likely for the fans to watch the group's brand-new performance for the first time during the concert.After domestic concerts on August 25 and 26 at Olympic Stadium, BTS heads to 10 different cities throughout North America and Europe.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)