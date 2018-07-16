[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Wishes to Stay 'Forever Young'

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK expressed their wish to stay forever young.On July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BLACKPINK performed a moombahton dance track 'Forever Young' that was released on June 15.Being the second title track of the group's first mini album 'SQUARE UP', 'Forever Young' is a song full of positive vibes which passes on that energy to listeners.The song pleases our ears with BLACKPINK's unique vocals, especially of JENNIE's, as she boasts her amazing singing and rapping skills in this song.Through the lyrics, BLACKPINK delivers a special message to listeners that goes, "Let's be wild while we are young so that we don't regret it in the future."Who wants to stay 'Forever Young' like BLACKPINK?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)