[SBS Star] VIDEO: Let's Dance the Night Away with TWICE!

K-pop girl group TWICE has returned with an exciting summer song.On July 15, TWICE brightened up SBS 'Inkigayo' with its latest track 'Dance The Night Away'.'Dance The Night Away' is the title track of the group's second special album that was released on July 9.The song is a groovy and upbeat pop track full of festive and bubbly sounds that make you dance around your room in excitement.You will be able to feel the dynamic energy of TWICE members as they sing and dance energetically to this song.On this day, all nine members of TWICE dressed in short white dresses and skirts that emphasized their exceptional beauty.Are you ready to 'Dance The Night Away' with TWICE?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)