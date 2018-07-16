SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Serve His Duty Without Basic Military Training
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Serve His Duty Without Basic Military Training

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.16 17:01 수정 2018.07.16 17:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Serve His Duty Without Basic Military Training
Korean actor Jang Keun Suk will be serving his alternative military service as a public service worker without receiving the four-week basic military training like most others.

On July 16, Jang Keun Suk entered into the public service training center in Chungcheongbuk-do to receive the five-day basic training for public social workers before going on duty.Jang Keun SukGenerally, public service workers still need to receive the basic military training for four weeks, but Jang Keun Suk has been exempted from it, following his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.Jang Keun SukAs Jang Keun Suk had to enter the training center by 1PM KST, fans from all around the world gathered around the center since early in the morning.

Jang Keun Suk's car arrived at the center at 12:54PM and it headed straight to the car park without stopping by where the fans were.

Fans were disappointed as they had to go back home without having the opportunity to see their favorite star, but this was expected, because Jang Keun Suk's management agency previously noted that he wished to enlist quietly. Jang Keun SukAfter training at the public service training center for five days, Jang Keun Suk will start his alternative military service.

Jang Keun Suk will be serving his duty as a public service worker for two years.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'princejk' Official Website)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호