[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Serve His Duty Without Basic Military Training

Korean actor Jang Keun Suk will be serving his alternative military service as a public service worker without receiving the four-week basic military training like most others.On July 16, Jang Keun Suk entered into the public service training center in Chungcheongbuk-do to receive the five-day basic training for public social workers before going on duty.Generally, public service workers still need to receive the basic military training for four weeks, but Jang Keun Suk has been exempted from it, following his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.As Jang Keun Suk had to enter the training center by 1PM KST, fans from all around the world gathered around the center since early in the morning.Jang Keun Suk's car arrived at the center at 12:54PM and it headed straight to the car park without stopping by where the fans were.Fans were disappointed as they had to go back home without having the opportunity to see their favorite star, but this was expected, because Jang Keun Suk's management agency previously noted that he wished to enlist quietly.After training at the public service training center for five days, Jang Keun Suk will start his alternative military service.Jang Keun Suk will be serving his duty as a public service worker for two years.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'princejk' Official Website)(SBS Star)