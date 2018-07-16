[SBS Star] A Beverage Brand to Launch Special Package Featuring BTS Members

A beverage brand will launch a special edition featuring the members of BTS on its package.The collaboration between K-pop boy group BTS and the beverage brand was planned for the customer to have special summer by placing each seven members in seven different designs.The special package of the beverage locates BTS members' names and images in front of the package illustrated in modern and classy mood.BTS members are holding the beverage in one hand and showing various facial expressions and gestures, appealing their own, distinctive charms.A representative from the brand commented, "This collaboration is a special event for the customers. BTS, which is gaining global popularity with its energetic and stunning performances, will let the customer to get out of the boring life under summer heat and have a special summer with BTS' joyful vibe."Meanwhile, the brand has already released an TV commercial featuring BTS and actor Park Bo Gum and brought out enthusiastic support from many fans.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Coca-Cola' Facebook, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)