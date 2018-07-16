[SBS Star] EunHyuk Reveals When He Realized the Importance of Super Junior Members

K-pop boy group Super Junior EunHyuk revealed the time when he realized how important having the group's members is.On July 14 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', EunHyuk joined the show as a guest.During the segment called 'Guess What Kind of Person I Am', EunHyuk asked, "I had an unforgettable experience in the military. After this experience, I came to realize how important other Super Junior members are to me. Can you guess what it was?".The cast of 'Knowing Brothers' and other guests started throwing in a lot of different answers, but EunHyuk's fellow member HeeChul got the answer right in the end.EunHyuk said, "I had to sing live and enthusiastically dance to a 13-member song 'SORRY, SORRY' all by myself at a special military concert."Then, EunHyuk showed how it sounds and looks like to be performing the song all by himself.He only performed the first verse, but it really seemed like there was no time for him to breathe.HeeChul commented, "'SORRY, SORRY' has no break in between its lyrics."EunHyuk also said after the demonstration, "In the military, I had to perform the full version and I also had to look like I wasn't running out of my breath. It was so difficult."On this day, EunHyuk showed his endless affection towards Super Junior by saying, "I want to stay as a member of Super Junior forever. I want all Super Junior members to get married around the same time, and have kids around the same time as well. I also would love to pass on Super Junior to our children."(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)