SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EunHyuk Reveals When He Realized the Importance of Super Junior Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EunHyuk Reveals When He Realized the Importance of Super Junior Members

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.16 15:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EunHyuk Reveals When He Realized the Importance of Super Junior Members
K-pop boy group Super Junior EunHyuk revealed the time when he realized how important having the group's members is.

On July 14 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', EunHyuk joined the show as a guest.EunHyukDuring the segment called 'Guess What Kind of Person I Am', EunHyuk asked, "I had an unforgettable experience in the military. After this experience, I came to realize how important other Super Junior members are to me. Can you guess what it was?".

The cast of 'Knowing Brothers' and other guests started throwing in a lot of different answers, but EunHyuk's fellow member HeeChul got the answer right in the end.EunHyukEunHyuk said, "I had to sing live and enthusiastically dance to a 13-member song 'SORRY, SORRY' all by myself at a special military concert."

Then, EunHyuk showed how it sounds and looks like to be performing the song all by himself.

He only performed the first verse, but it really seemed like there was no time for him to breathe.EunHyukEunHyukHeeChul commented, "'SORRY, SORRY' has no break in between its lyrics."

EunHyuk also said after the demonstration, "In the military, I had to perform the full version and I also had to look like I wasn't running out of my breath. It was so difficult."EunHyukOn this day, EunHyuk showed his endless affection towards Super Junior by saying, "I want to stay as a member of Super Junior forever. I want all Super Junior members to get married around the same time, and have kids around the same time as well. I also would love to pass on Super Junior to our children."

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호