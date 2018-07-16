[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin's Agency Celebrates His Birthday with a Warm Message

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming message.On July 16, sidusHQ uploaded a black and white picture of Kim Woo Bin with 'Happy Birthday' written on the image on their social media account.In the caption, they wrote a heartfelt message, "We are waiting for Kim Woo Bin to return as if nothing has happened to him. We would like to congratulate his 30th birthday."Back in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.In the beginning of the year, Kim Woo Bin had been confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the mandatory duty in the military by the Military Manpower Administration.According to sidusHQ at that time, Kim Woo Bin had been done with his treatment, and was regularly attending check-up sessions.Many awaits Kim Woo Bin to recover his health soon and see him act in dramas and films again in the near future.(Lee Narin, Credit= sidusHQ, 'sidushq_star' Instagram)(SBS Star)