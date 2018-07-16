SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin's Agency Celebrates His Birthday with a Warm Message
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin's Agency Celebrates His Birthday with a Warm Message

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.16 14:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bins Agency Celebrates His Birthday with a Warm Message
Korean actor Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming message.

On July 16, sidusHQ uploaded a black and white picture of Kim Woo Bin with 'Happy Birthday' written on the image on their social media account.Kim Woo BinIn the caption, they wrote a heartfelt message, "We are waiting for Kim Woo Bin to return as if nothing has happened to him. We would like to congratulate his 30th birthday."

Back in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.Kim Woo BinIn the beginning of the year, Kim Woo Bin had been confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the mandatory duty in the military by the Military Manpower Administration.

According to sidusHQ at that time, Kim Woo Bin had been done with his treatment, and was regularly attending check-up sessions.Kim Woo BinMany awaits Kim Woo Bin to recover his health soon and see him act in dramas and films again in the near future.

(Lee Narin, Credit= sidusHQ, 'sidushq_star' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호