[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Honestly Opens Up about His Anxiety
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Honestly Opens Up about His Anxiety

작성 2018.07.16 15:03
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi talked about his worries as a celebrity who has been shown up on TV for 15 years.

On July 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi, actor Lee Sang Yun, boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae and entertainer Yang Se-hyung gave a lecture to the public in the subject of 'my history'.

Among them, Lee Seung Gi delivered his honest message as a celebrity and evoked sympathy from the public.Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi broached to talk, "When I restarted my career after getting discharged from military, I was really anxious. I wondered if I could get attention and love from the public as before."

He said, "I called Kang Ho Dong (Korean entertainer) and asked for his advice. He told me, 'You calling me with such an anxiety and worries already means that you have grown and that you are doing well.'"

Lee Seung Gi continued that Kang Ho Dong gave him a meaningful advice saying, "I know you want to get acknowledged by the public as soon as possible, but it takes longer than you think. The public will acknowledge you before you even aware as time goes by."
Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi explained that he decided to make choices and move around to get rid of his anxiety and worries from then on, as he realized that doing nothing in worries actually enlarges the anxiety.Lee Seung GiPrior to the two year of vacancy, Lee Seung Gi was nicknamed as the 'variety emperor' and was at the top of many entertainers in Korea.

Instead of thinking for a long time, he rather chose to show his efforts to the public and that has eventually brought his successful comeback as an entertainer.
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)       
