[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Cries Her Eyes Out at the Haunted House

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE's eyes filled up with tears at the haunted house.On July 15 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', JENNIE was seen unable to stop herself from crying at the haunted house.In this episode, JENNIE went to the haunted house with her game partner, actor Lee Kwang Soo.Before going in, JENNIE looked so confident and even told Lee Kwang Soo that she would be leading the way.However, she got so scared that she started crying as soon as she went in, and kept hiding behind Lee Kwang Soo in fear.After coming out from the haunted house, JENNIE explained, "HAHA told me that it wasn't scary, and there was nothing that was going to unexpectedly surprise me like that."As soon as JENNIE entered the area where all the others were waiting for them to return, she said to HAHA with teary eyes, "You told me that it was not scary at all."Then, everyone started scolding HAHA for lying to JENNIE and making her cry as a result.HAHA responded, "But isn't JENNIE's reaction the cutest? I'm so proud that I'm the one who produced this cute reaction. Lee Kwang Soo, you need to repay me somehow."Although JENNIE may have been extremely frightened during the haunted house experience, her adorable reaction made the fellow cast members as well as viewers smile.Check out JENNIE's cute reaction at the haunted house below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)