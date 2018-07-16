[SBS Star] Chinese Media to Spotlight Park Seo Jun as the Most Influential Korean Actor

Korean actor Park Seo Jun is at the center of attention in China.On July 12, Park Seo Jun ranked as the second place in the 'Social influence' part of the Chinese microblogging website Weibo's Korean Wave chart, following K-pop boy group BTS in the first place.This means Park Seo Jun has topped the charts among all Korean actors.Furthermore, the keywords regarding tvN's drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?', in which Park Seo Jun is starring currently, keep appearing in the website's real-time keyword chart.For example, the keyword 'Secretary Kim has finally kissed' took the first place in the real-time keyword chart recently.Park Seo Jun already has become a hot issue in China through his former drama, MBC's 'She Was Pretty' aired in 2015.A source from the industry commented, "Chinese netizens who have fallen into the romantic yet delightful charm of Park Seo Jun in the drama 'She Was Pretty' are showing synergy by falling into the drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' again."The source added, "The local netizens watching the former works of Park Seo Jun online were suddenly increased, and they exchange opinions through their social media accounts calling Park Seo Jun in nicknames such as 'Vice chairman' and 'Youngjun Oppa'."Indeed, the articles about Park Seo Jun and 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' are unceasingly published by the major media of China such as 'Tencent' and 'Sina.com'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN, MBC, SBS FunE, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)