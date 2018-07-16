SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Publicly Confronts Yang Hyun Suk for Neglecting Her Text Messages
[SBS Star] CL Publicly Confronts Yang Hyun Suk for Neglecting Her Text Messages

작성 2018.07.16 11:22
[SBS Star] CL Publicly Confronts Yang Hyun Suk for Neglecting Her Text Messages
K-pop artist CL publicly remarked her communication issues with her agency's CEO, Yang Hyun Suk.

On July 14, Yang Hyun Suk made a post on his social media account, and CL left a comment for Yang Hyun Suk to see.

For the post, Yang Hyun Suk uploaded a screenshot of an article about SECHSKIES' Eun Ji Won and wrote, "This is what the real, everyday Eun Ji Won looks like. I like people who are the same inside and out."

Then he added, "We need to start recording (SECHSKIES' new album) soon..."
CL, Yang Hyun SukOn the following day, CL left a weighty comment on his post, "What about me, boss?", with a hashtag, "Please respond to my text messages."
CLCLCrowds of fans left supportive comments for CL, "Queen deserves way better than this.", "I hope this year you'll leave YG and finally release all those songs we've all been waiting for.", and more.

CL eventually pressed 'like' button to many of the comments, showing her confrontational stance towards Yang Hyun Suk and the agency.
CLCL's last release was her first single 'LIFTED' back in 2016.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'fromyg' 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
