[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Renews His Contract with FNC Entertainment
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Renews His Contract with FNC Entertainment

작성 2018.07.16 10:52
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok has remained loyal to his current management agency FNC Entertainment by renewing his contract with them.

On July 16, FNC Entertainment announced, "Yu Jae Seok will be continuing his promotional activities with us. We were able to renew the contract as we have each other's trust. FNC Entertainment will be supporting him in every way."Yu Jae SeokBefore Yu Jae Seok signed his first contract with FNC Entertainment, he managed his all activities by himself without the help of an agency for about five years.

When he initially signed with the agency, the news shook the whole industry.

It seems like Yu Jae Seok and the agency have built a strong relationship with each other for the last three years.Yu Jae SeokAt FNC Entertainment, there are many renowned singers, actors/actresses, and entertainers such as K-pop groups FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, actors Jung Hae In, Jung Woo, entertainers Lee Gook Ju, Jung Hyung Don, and more.Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok is one of the leading entertainers in Korea, who is currently hosting popular television shows including SBS' 'Running Man' and KBS' 'Happy Together 3'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
