SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB Steals Your Heart Away with 'BLACK HEART'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB Steals Your Heart Away with 'BLACK HEART'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.13 18:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB Steals Your Heart Away with BLACK HEART
K-pop boy group UNB performed its latest track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.

On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB hit the stage with unforgettable performance of the track 'BLACK HEART'.UNBThe track 'BLACK HEART' is the title track of UNB's second mini album 'BLACK HEART', same-named as its title track.

Unlike melodic stages of previous title track, UNB came back with more powerful and seductive song.UNBUNBThe members of UNB made the outstanding stage with intensive performances and dynamic facial expressions.UNBThe audience couldn't take their eyes off UNB and gave enthusiastic applause to the members after the stage.

Check out UNB's passionate stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호