[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNB Steals Your Heart Away with 'BLACK HEART'

K-pop boy group UNB performed its latest track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNB hit the stage with unforgettable performance of the track 'BLACK HEART'.The track 'BLACK HEART' is the title track of UNB's second mini album 'BLACK HEART', same-named as its title track.Unlike melodic stages of previous title track, UNB came back with more powerful and seductive song.The members of UNB made the outstanding stage with intensive performances and dynamic facial expressions.The audience couldn't take their eyes off UNB and gave enthusiastic applause to the members after the stage.Check out UNB's passionate stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)