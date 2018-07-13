SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Surprises Everyone with Its Sexy Concept!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Surprises Everyone with Its Sexy Concept!

작성 2018.07.13
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN Surprises Everyone with Its Sexy Concept!
The cute K-pop boy group MYTEEN has returned with a sexy concept.

On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MYTEEN revealed two songs from its second mini album 'F;UZZLE'. 

Released on the day of the show, 'F;UZZLE' consists of seven different tracks that highlight MYTEEN's unique charms.

Before performing the title track, MYTEEN performed a sentimental song 'Beautiful Goodbye'.

'Beautiful Goodbye' was co-composed by the group's talented member EUNSU.

In the lyrics, MYTEEN members prepare themselves to say goodbye to their lovers on a rainy day instead of a sunny day, as they believe their sadness can be washed away by rain.
 

After 'Beautiful Goodbye', MYTEEN finally unveiled the title track 'SHE BAD'.

'SHE BAD' bases its genre on EDM, but elements of pop have been added to give a trendy yet familiar sound.

N from another boy group VIXX, who is known to be an incredible dancer and choreographer, has participated in making the choreography.

On this day, MYTEEN impressed the viewers with its sexy dance moves that the group has not shown in the past.
 

Do not miss out on watching MYTEEN's amazing comeback stages above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
