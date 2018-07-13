[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEMINA Wows the Audience at 'The Show'!

K-pop girl group gugudan has returned after about half a year as a sub-unit gugudan SEMINA.On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', gugudan SEMINA―SEJEONG, MINA, and NAYOUNG revealed two fun tracks from its debut single album.First of all, one of the side tracks 'Ruby Heart' was unveiled.'Ruby Heart' compares the heart of gugudan SEMINA's lover to a shiny ruby.In the lyrics, gugudan SEMINA playfully says, "Let me catch your ruby-like heart!", "Let me put your heart in my black silk pocket!", "I'm humming the song like whee whee.", and so on.The upbeat and bright tunes and fun lyrics will certainly brighten the mood of your day.Afterwards, the title track of the same name as the unit 'SEMINA' was performed.'SEMINA' is a dance track with the cheerful brass section and funky sounds.The song and choreography were so energetic that everyone in the audience could not stop screaming in excitement.On this day, the members of gugudan SEMINA shared their endless energy with the audience.Watch gugudan SEMINA's powerful performance above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)