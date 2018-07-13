SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Names BTS SUGA as a Homebody Like Him
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Names BTS SUGA as a Homebody Like Him

작성 2018.07.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Names BTS SUGA as a Homebody Like Him
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel mentioned BTS' SUGA as a celebrity homebody he knows.

On July 12 episode of MBC's variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', Kang Daniel, music producer GRAY, hip-hop artist LOCO, actor Lee Yi Kyung, boy group Highlight's Yong Junhyung and NCT's MARK were seen having a casual chit-chat when they all gathered around to watch football on TV.

Yong Junhyung asked the cast, "Is there any stay-at-home type of person around you guys?"
LOCO Yong JunhyungLOCO and Yong Junhyung said they don't know many people as they usually stay at home and hardly meet people around.
Kang Daniel SUGAListening to their conversation, Kang Daniel mentioned SUGA as a stay-at-home person he knows.

Kang Daniel said, "BTS' SUGA really loves staying at home."

But he added with pity, "But he is too busy recently."
Son Ye-jin, Lee Yi KyungActor Lee Yi Kyung mentioned actress Son Ye-jin and said, "Son Ye-jin also enjoys staying at home. She invites her acquaintances to her home and spend time together in her home."
IRENE, LOCOLOCO chose girl group Red Velvet's IRENE as a well-known homebody.
Taeyeon, MARKLastly, MARK commented that he has heard girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is also well-known as stay-at-home celebrity.

GRAY agreed with MARK, saying, "Taeyeon is really a renowned homebody!".

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Dangerous Outside the Blanket, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'wannaone.official' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)             
