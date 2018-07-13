SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST W Members Share Their First Impression of Each Other
[SBS Star] NU'EST W Members Share Their First Impression of Each Other

The members of K-pop boy group NU'EST W spoke about their first impression of each other.

On July 13 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', BAEKHO, ARON, JR, and REN from NU'EST W joined the talk.NU'EST WDuring the show, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked, "Did any members have a bad first impression? Or was there anyone who you felt was difficult to approach?".

Without hesitation, REN answered, "It was ARON for me. As ARON was from America, I was always careful around him, because we grew up in a different culture. I didn't want to disrespect his culture in any way."NU'EST WThen, REN suddenly revealed that ARON pretended he did not understand Korean when he was asked to do something that he was not fond of doing.

He said, "For instance, we had a roster. When it was ARON's turn to clean up the area, he pretended he couldn't understand us. So, we had to use body language. The only thing that he knew in Korean was, 'Good'."

ARON quickly explained, "It's been about seven years since I came to Korea now. I honestly could not speak any Korean when I first came here. I wasn't pretending, I really could not understand you guys."NU'EST WAfterwards, JR said, "For me, BAEKHO was very hard to approach at first. BAEKHO and I first met each other when we were both 16. Although BAEKHO was young, he was pretty big while I was quite small, so he seemed scary."

He continued, "Every time when BAEKHO returned from his hometown Jeju Island, he would ask if I could come meet him at the airport when he arrived. That made us become close."

Meanwhile, NU'EST W released a new album 'WHO, YOU' on June 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(SBS Star) 
