[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE Unveils Its Practice Video Filmed at the New JYP Building

K-pop girl group TWICE has showcased its fun choreography at the agency's brand-new headquarters!On July 12, TWICE unveiled its dance practice video for the latest title track 'Dance The Night Away' on the group's official YouTube channel.The video begins with all nine members of TWICE gathered in a circle and chant, "TWICE, TWICE, let's do this right!".Then the members get into formation and show off their energetic choreography of 'Dance The Night Away'.Even though the members were not wearing that much of make-up nor fancy stage outfits, their bright smiles and eye-catching dance moves definitely delivered the breezy, summery vibe of the track.On top of that, the video also gives a glimpse of the spacious dance studio at the new JYP Entertainment building.Check out TWICE's full dance practice video below.(Credit= 'TWICE' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)