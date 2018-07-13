SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Opens Up About His Dating Style
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Opens Up About His Dating Style

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi honestly spoke about his dating style.

On July 12 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', Lee Hong Gi was invited as a guest.

During the talk, Lee Hong Gi revealed that he is the type of person who gives everything to the person he loves.Lee Hong GiHe said, "It is so easy to tell when I like someone. I generally tell the person how I feel if I have feelings for that person. I don't like using so-called 'push-and-pull' tricks when it comes to dating. I just completely commit myself to my girlfriend."

He continued, "I don't know why people use up their time and emotions that way. I honestly don't like playing games. I get so frustrated. So, I tend to just express all my feelings."Lee Hong GiTo back up his remark, one of the hosts HeeChul from Super Junior added, "I've known Hong Gi for some time, and he really does give everything to the person he likes or loves. He doesn't hide his feelings nor play games. He'll do anything for her."HeeChulMeanwhile, FTISLAND has announced that the group will be coming back with new songs on July 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)

(SBS Star) 
