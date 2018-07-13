[SBS Star] Billboard to Evaluate BLACKPINK as the Most Influential K-pop Girl Group

Billboard spotlighted K-pop girl group BLACKPINK by listing 10 important introductory facts about the group.On July 11 local time, Billboard featured a special article titled '10 Things to Know About BLACKPINK'.Billboard named BLACKPINK as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups, commenting, "They're one of this generation's most-followed acts."Especially, Billboard introduced the 10 must-know facts about BLACKPINK.First, Billboard pointed the fact that BLACKPINK is the highest-charting K-pop girl group ever.The group's first mini album 'SQUARE UP' ranked in as 40th on 'Billboard 200' while its title track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' being ranked as 55th on 'Hot 100', which is the highest ranking for a k-pop girl group.Secondly, based on the fact that BLACKPINK have released only nine tracks until now, Billboard estimated that BLACKPINK's albums are definitely superior in quality than quantity.For the third and fourth each, Billboard commented that BLACKPINK has four different flavors for each four members, and BLACKPINK's members JENNIE and ROSÉ are proficient at English.The fifth fact was that BLACKPINK belongs to YG Entertainment, which is one of the 'Big 3' K-pop label.For the sixth, Billboard highlighted the "sense of duality within the group", explaining the group’s name 'BLACKPINK' indicates the ultimate goal of the group, "fiercely beautiful women who overflow with talent and set their eyes on dominating the industry."For the seventh, it mentioned BLACKPINK's fan club 'BLINK', saying the fans are eagerly supporting all four members.Indeed, the music video of BLACKPINK's latest track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' was ranked as the second most viewed music video within the first 24 hours and achieved 100 million views within the shortest period in K-pop girl group history, thanks to BLINK's enthusiastic support.For the eighth must-know thing, Billboard introduced BLACKPINK's own television show 'BLACKPINK House'.The ninth fact was that 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' music video contains social commentary about the life of celebrities.Lastly, for the tenth fact, Billboard stated BLACKPINK's latest mini album 'SQUARE UP' is currently achieving the best accomplishment among K-pop girl groups.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, YG Entertainment, 'Billboard' Official Website)(SBS Star)