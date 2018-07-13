SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Reveals He Has Purchased a House for His Mother
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel Reveals He Has Purchased a House for His Mother

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel revealed that he has recently bought a house for his mother.

In the evening of July 12, Kang Daniel started a live broadcast after safely arriving in Singapore for the group's world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' that is scheduled to be held on July 13.Kang DanielDuring the broadcast, Kang Daniel shared songs on his current playlist and some pictures of his cats.

When a fan asked when he felt the happiest, he answered, "I think I'm the happiest when I get off the stage after performing. I get extremely nervous when I perform. But really, I'm just happy 24 hours of the day."Kang DanielKang Daniel also talked about the time when he did something that he should not have done to his mother.

He said, "When I was in elementary school, my mom caught me going to an Internet cafe instead of an after school academy. At that time, I lost my temper and got really mad at her, even though it should have been the other way around. I feel bad even thinking about it now."

Then, he revealed, "But I'm really good to my mom now. I recently purchased a house for her."
Kang DanielAfter about an hour, Kang Daniel wrapped up his live broadcast thanking his fans for their support.

He said, "I can hear your fan-chant very well when I'm on stage. Fan-chants gives me a lot of energy. Thank you."Kang DanielCurrently, Wanna One is going around the world for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' that began on June 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
