SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Lights Up the Stage with 'I'm so sick'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Lights Up the Stage with 'I'm so sick'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.13 09:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Lights Up the Stage with Im so sick
K-pop girl group Apink dropped its latest track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.ApinkOn July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Apink had a mature comeback stage of its latest title track 'I'm so sick'.

'I'm so sick' is from the group's 7th mini album 'ONE & SIX' released on July 2.

The song is consisted of tropical house beat and sensual melody, perfectly matching with its powerful choreography.ApinkApinkThe members of Apink wore red lipstick and red-pointed wardrobe that made their perfect body shapes stand out.

Steadily gazing the camera, they fascinated the audience with their rhythmical voices.ApinkAfter winning the first place, the members of Apink expressed their thanks to fan club 'PANDA' and their management agency PLAN A Entertainment with bright smiles.ApinkApinkCheck out Apink's amazing stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호