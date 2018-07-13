[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Lights Up the Stage with 'I'm so sick'

K-pop girl group Apink dropped its latest track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Apink had a mature comeback stage of its latest title track 'I'm so sick'.'I'm so sick' is from the group's 7th mini album 'ONE & SIX' released on July 2.The song is consisted of tropical house beat and sensual melody, perfectly matching with its powerful choreography.The members of Apink wore red lipstick and red-pointed wardrobe that made their perfect body shapes stand out.Steadily gazing the camera, they fascinated the audience with their rhythmical voices.After winning the first place, the members of Apink expressed their thanks to fan club 'PANDA' and their management agency PLAN A Entertainment with bright smiles.Check out Apink's amazing stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)