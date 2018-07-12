[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAY6 Wants You to 'Shoot Me'

K-pop boy band DAY6 has returned with an addictive rhythmic song 'Shoot Me'.On July 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', DAY6 showed its unforgettable performance to the band's newest title track 'Shoot Me'.'Shoot Me' is from its third mini album 'Shoot Me : Youth Part 1' which was released on June 26.Covered with punk rock vibes and dynamic hooks, the song makes the listeners linger on it for a long time.On this day, the members of DAY6 wore sleek suits that make their amazing body proportions stand out.Their powerful voice and skillful playing of instruments made fans fall in love with the members even more as well.Watch the powerful performance by DAY6 below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)