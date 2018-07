On July 10, K-pop artists NTB, BABA, TARGET, fromis_9, gugudan SEMINA, ELRIS, Golden Child, MYTEEN, Kim Dong Han, UNB, Apink, Yoon Mirae, Gyung Ree, JESSI, ONF, and The Eastlight. joined SBS MTV 'The Show' and memerized the audience with their amazing performances.Check out the star-studded stages of SBS MTV 'The Show'!(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)