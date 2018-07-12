[SBS Star] TWICE JEONGYEON Suddenly Bursts into Tears During a Live Radio Show?

K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON was spotted crying during a live radio show.On July 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', TWICE made a guest appearance.The members of TWICE sat on their seats after greeting the hosts and audience upon entering the studio.At that time, JEONGYEON's eyes already looked red from crying before coming to 'Cultwo Show'.Soon after JEONGYEON sat on her seat, she began to tear up and other TWICE members were seen looking worried.After the first set of advertisements was played, a listener asked if JEONGYEON was okay.JEONGYEON said she was fine, but she was not able to explain the reason behind her tears.NAYEON said, "She was feeling slightly sick this morning, and her dog is also unwell."For the next 10 minutes, JEONGYEON still could not stop crying that she eventually decided to take a break outside the studio for a while.JIHYO then explained, "It looks like JEONGYEON is very worried about her sick dog."After about 20 minutes, JEONGYEON returned to the studio and actively participated in the show, although she was a lot quieter than usual.Meanwhile, TWICE has returned with the special track 'Dance The Night Away' on July 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)