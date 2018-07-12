SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Changsub Receives a Special Welcome from His High School
K-pop boy group BTOB's Lee Changsub received a special welcome ceremony when he revisited his high school.BTOBOn July 11, Lee Changsub posted the photos of Samil Commercial High School from which he graduated.

In the picture, there was a grand banner right in front of the school gate welcoming Lee Changsub.

Not only that, fancy LED display board was colorfully informing his visit.

These were all prepared by the school to welcome Lee Changsub's visit.

Hearing this news a day before the visit, Lee Changsub expressed this thanks to the school with a post on his personal social media account.BTOBHe wrote, "I never expected to be welcomed this much, but I'm so grateful. This makes my ears blush. See you tomorrow."

On July 12, Lee Changsub visited his school to deliver a scholarship to the students.

 
 

귀엽네요....

가연(@whatevershedoes_)님의 공유 게시물님,


According to the posts on various social media, Lee Changsub wore a formal black suit for the ceremony and drove to the school by himself.BTOBThe public praised Lee Changsub's warmheartedness of providing financial support to young students.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'lee_cs_btob''cube_official_btob' 'whatevershedoes_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)       
