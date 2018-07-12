SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON 'LOVE SCENARIO' Gets Banned in Schools; Here's Why
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON 'LOVE SCENARIO' Gets Banned in Schools; Here's Why

K-pop boy group iKON's hit song 'LOVE SCENARIO' got banned in some elementary schools in Korea because of its catchy melody.

The decision was reached after some parents expressed their concerns that their children have become addicted to 'LOVE SCENARIO' and they were singing along the song excessively.

Young Korean students are growing their love for this song, as they said that the song is slower than most other K-pop group songs and it has easy-to-follow lyrics.iKONWhile some schools are banning the song, some teachers are taking the advantage of this addiction to use it as a class material instead of banning it.

Yang Hyun Suk, the head of iKON's management agency YG Entertainment, recently shared a compilation of videos made by a fan featuring children singing 'LOVE SCENARIO' in classrooms as well as outside the classroom, showing how popular the song really is among young children in Korea.

Along with the video, Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "LOVE SCENARIO by iKON. A love song for children? What's going on?".
 
 

'LOVE SCENARIO' is the title track of iKON's second full album 'Return', which was released on January 25.

It was co-composed by the group's leader B.I, and co-written by B.I and a fellow member BOBBY.

After its release, 'LOVE SCENARIO' topped different music charts, and iKON received a number of music show trophies with the song.

Currently, iKON is busy getting ready for its world tour '2018 CONTINUE TOUR' that is scheduled to begin on August 18 in Seoul.

Listen to Korean young students' favorite song below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, 'iKON' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
